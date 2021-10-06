3D and 4D Technology Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “3D and 4D Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type (3D Output Devices, 3D and 4D Input Devices), End-use Application (3D and 4D Gaming), Vertical (Entertainment, Consumer Electronics), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 465.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 221.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. The rising demand for 3D and 4D technology in the entertainment industry is among the factors driving the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.

3D and 4D imaging solutions is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of 3D and 4D imaging solutions in various consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, cameras, and televisions, is expected to drive the growth of this market segment. In addition, rise in demand for advanced smartphones, automobiles, and consumer electronics devices, is expected to increase the demand for 3D and 4D devices and solutions.

3D and 4D gaming segment lead 3D and 4D technology market in 2019

In 2019, the 3D and 4D gaming segment lead the 3D and 4D technology market. 3D and 4D games add an exciting element of reality to the experience of video games. Owing to this, people prefer gaming over other forms of entertainment. Furthermore, increasing penetration and easy accessibility to broadband internet is also supporting the growth of the 3D and 4D gaming market.

Military and defense segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The military and defense segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surging demand for head-mounted displays to track the movements of the opponent and identify their exact location is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, 3D and 4D technology-based navigation and metrological solutions guide the forces appropriately during their journey.

By region, APAC 3D and 4D technology market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it holds tremendous market potential for 3D and 4D applications. Countries in the APAC, such as China and Japan, are known for consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. 3D and 4D input and 3D output devices such as cameras, sensors, scanners, smartphones, TVs, printers, and projectors are produced, consumed, and exported on a large scale by these countries. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries in the APAC have increased their focus on the healthcare sector. As 3D and 4D cameras are used in imaging applications, their demand is likely to increase with the increasing focus on healthcare.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK), are some of the key players in the 3D and 4D technology market.

