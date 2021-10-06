Hashverse or the most valuable privacy cross-chain in the next decade Combination of NFT+DEFI+metauniverse

Washington DC, USA, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — With the rapid development of information technology and the continuous evolution of personalized services, large Internet companies have accumulated a large amount of data in the process of serving users. In addition, dynamic data interaction increases the intentional/unintentional persistence of private information in different information systems. However, the bucket principle of careful preservation of privacy among different information systems. Issues such as the difficulty of tracing the source of privacy infringement protection have become increasingly prominent. Privacy. In an environment where existing privacy protection schemes cannot provide systematic privacy protection, Harshverse provides privacy computing theory and key technical systems, including privacy computing framework and forms of privacy computing. Definition. The four principles that privacy computing should follow, algorithm design standards, evaluation of privacy protection effectiveness, and a privacy computing language.

In order to better promote the democratization, liberalization and security of the Harshverse community governance mechanism, they will use unique tokens for verification and circulation. In Harshverse’s economic model, the circulation of tokens is divided into two links. First The stage is the public fundraising stage. The second stage will be opened after the destruction of the eight ecological applications. According to Professor Barrett George of the Stern School of Business of New York University in the United States, the Harshverse’s unique community governance model will make its value after destruction. Get a qualitative increase, which is expected to reach a thousand-fold increase.

While many people care about Harshverse’s price, they also pay attention to the logic behind its value. At this time, if they choose to look at Harseverse from another angle, they will know why it is evaluated as the most innovative HVE privacy cross-chain. Because it is a new generation of privacy cross-chain technology created by integrating NFT, DEFI, and meta-universe. It is believed that Harseverse’s innovation will bring a new progress to the global economic model and create more amazing applications in privacy protection.

