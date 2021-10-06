SATCOM Equipment Market for Space Growing at the Fastest Rate in APAC and North America Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “SATCOM Equipment Market for Space by Component (Transponders, Transceivers, Converters, Amplifiers, Antennas), Satellite Type (CubeSat, Small, Medium, Large), End User (Commercial, Government & Military), Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 7.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market across the globe can be attributed to the increasing launch of satellites for applications such as earth observation, communication, and navigation.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177487346

By satellite type, the CubeSat (0.25U–27U) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By satellite type, the CubeSat (0.25U—27U) segment of the SATCOM equipment market for space is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. CubeSats are used for a variety of applications, including testing new technologies for space missions. A majority of the CubeSats launched is used for Earth observation and remote sensing applications. A rise in the demand for Earth observation applications is expected to drive the growth of the CubeSat (0.25U–27U) segment during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to lead the market from 2019 to 2025.

Based on end user, the SATCOM equipment market for space has been segmented into commercial, government & military, and commercial, government, & military. The commercial segment is expected to lead the market due to the increasing launch of satellites for communication, Earth observation, and navigation.

By application, the Earth observation & remote sensing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Based on application, the SATCOM equipment market for space has been segmented into Earth observation & remote sensing, communication, scientific research & exploration, navigation, and others. The Earth observation & remote sensing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for Earth observation, global connectivity, navigation, and communication, among others. This demand is expected to have a significant impact on the market for SATCOM equipment for space.

North America and Asia Pacific are projected to be high growth potential markets for SATCOM equipment for space during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market for space in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increased launch and scheduled launch of satellites.

According to an article published in The New York Times in May 2019, SpaceX launched a batch of 60 internet communication satellites, as a part of the Starlink Megaconstellation Project. According to an article published by Future US, Inc., SpaceX has received permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch an estimated total of 12,000 Starlink satellites. Major players such as Amazon (US), OneWeb (US), and Telesat (Canada) are also expected to launch satellites during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=177487346

Some of the major players in the SATCOM equipment market for space include Airbus SE (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (Netherlands), and Oxford Space Systems (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com