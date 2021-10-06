Custom Magnets, Awards and Stickers Now Available at ApparelnBags.com

Tampa, FL,2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — ApparelnBags is one of the leading promotional products, wholesale products, workwear uniforms, and sports team uniforms providers on the internet in the US. Been serving small and medium-sized businesses with their promotional needs for over 10 years, it has now added three more promotional items to the wide variety it offers. The new products include custom magnets, custom awards and custom stickers. The addition is made to provide the customers with more convenient and cheap marketing tools that won’t cost much and have a higher impact.

The collection of custom magnets contains countless shapes, materials and styles such as car magnets and refrigerator magnets in wood, acrylic, leather, sandstone and more. ApparelnBags have several options for custom awards as well. Customers can choose the preferred size and design from the assortment and place the order with ease. The badges the company stocks can be used for any purpose the customer may want including educational or sports events, political campaigns or for supporting a cause.

At ApparelnBags, these personalized promotional items are provided at the lowest prices compared to the market and last for years. They can ramp up the brand identity of any business. The magnets and stickers can be customized with logos, call-to-act lines, brand slogans, business contact info and more to impress the clientele and prospective customers. Whereas the awards can be used as employee awards or at awarding ceremonies at educational institutions; the possibilities are endless.

The ordering process is kept very convenient to have a smooth flow of operations. Customers can simply login on to ApparelnBags.com, choose the required items from the product categories available and order. From selecting the item to reviewing the mock-up file and getting the final product, the company puts the customers’ needs above all and no step is finalized before the customer’s approval. To further aid the consumers, ApparelnBags have a dedicated and responsive customer representatives team, who are willing to help the customers every step of the way.

About The Company

ApparelnBags.com was founded in 2011 with the vision of offering stupendous support to US-based companies for their requirements to acquire custom workwear uniforms, sports uniforms, and promotional products at wholesale prices. The company has grown to the point of operating with more than 19 warehouses strategically positioned across the US to provide fast turnaround times for shipments throughout the country. The company deals in over 200+ brands that are known for their stringent quality standards. However, what makes them impressive for bulk buyers is that they offer a 40-60% discount on MSRPs and around 20% discount on MAPs. The company provides free shipments throughout the US on all orders exceeding the purchase value of $149. They also offer international shipments, shipments to the non-continental states, and Military PO Boxes. For more information regarding the company, have a look at their contact details mentioned below:

