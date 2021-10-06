Eminent Orthodontist Dr. Sarabjeet Singh appointed as the Vice President of Indian Orthodontic Society

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sarabjeet Singh got elected as the Vice President of the esteemed Indian Orthodontic Society for the year 2021-22. He was bestowed with the prestigious position at the 55th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Amritsar hosted between 24th and 26th September 2021. Other eminent personalities associated with the IOS also attended the conference, the names of which include Dr. Sridevi P, Honourable Secretary of IOS; Dr. Srikrishna Chalsani, President of Indian Orthodontic Society; Dr. Silju Matthews, ex-President of the IOS; Dr. B. S. Thakkar, President-Elect; and Dr. Sukhdeep Kahlon.

‘We are One Profession, One Society, One Us’- It is the message of awareness that embodies the essence of the Orthodontic Society. Dr. Sarabjeet, an astute dentist of a renowned Dental Clinic in Chandigarh believes facial appearances play an integral role in shaping up the confidence of an individual. This is why Orthodontic research, study, and treatment are inevitable. The doctor’s unparalleled creativity, innovation, excellence, and dedication in the field of dentistry earned him the prestigious National Dental Excellence Award for three consecutive years 2014, 2015, 2016, and also in 2018. He has been regarded as the beacon of Indian Orthodontics for three simultaneous decades.

His academic achievements are equally noteworthy that are earned from PGI Chandigarh and KGMC Lucknow. He is a prolific speaker and has a vast multidimensional experience that fetches him love and accolades from the dentists’ fraternity. His professional record as a dean, professor, and HOD with the Bhojia Dental College in Baddi is remarkable. Drawing insights from the profound study and deep research is an inevitable part of the growth of the Orthodontic field. The doctor, revered as the best dentist in Chandigarh, heads the Orthodontic Study Group in the same city since he believes in convening meetings for discussion, sharing of information, and exchanging knowledge to feel inspired and enhance skills.

The recent past saw a sudden rise in the demand for Orthodontic treatments, starting from metal braces to removable appliances to self-ligation ceramic treatment. There is no denying the fact that Orthodontics improves the function of teeth and fix misaligned teeth to create beautiful smiles. Therefore, it is preferable to stay away from cheap treatments that claim to fix dental problems at the cost of one’s dental safety. The bottom line is- “Always Take an Opinion of an Orthodontist.”

