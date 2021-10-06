Iodine Fortified Salt Market Is Anticipated To Showcase Remarkable Growth Rate During The Forecast Period Due To Its Health Beneficial Factors 2030

Salt is an ideal carrier for micronutrient fortification and micronutrients like iodine and iron can be introduced through salt, which ingested by an individual provides numerous nutritional benefits, this micronutrient added salt is called as fortified salt. The significant increase in sales of fortified salts due to the growing demand for food preservation owing to increased consumption of processed and packaged food is highly anticipated to drive the global fortified salts market.

Moreover, rising prevalence of goiter and anemia in South Asia and MEA undeveloped countries and government initiative to promote fortified salts is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the global fortified salts market. Additionally, the superior nutritional characteristics of fortified salts which helps fight, gestational hypertension and neurological disorders is highly anticipated to propel the demand for fortified salts.

Fortified Salts Market: Segmentation

The global fortified salts market is segmented on the basis of product, application, sales channel and region.

Based on the product, the global fortified salts market is segmented as:

Iodine

Iron

Double fortified

Based on the application, the global fortified salts market is segmented as:

Hospitality & Service Industry Hotels Restaurants

Food Processing Industry

Household

Animal Feed

Based on the sales channel, the global fortified salts market is segmented as:

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Grocery stores

Online stores

Fortified Salts Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global fortified salts market Cargill, AkzoNobel, Tata Chemicals, Compass Minerals, Ankur Salt, Sambhar Salt, China National Salt Industry Windsor Salt, United Salt Corporation, Kutch Brine Chem Industries, Ahir Salt Industry and Schweizer Salinen and other key market players. The fortified salts market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective region market.

The Fortified Salts market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the Fortified Salts market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Fortified Salts market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by Fortified Salts market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the Fortified Salts market across various end use industries.

The Fortified Salts market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the Fortified Salts market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global Fortified Salts market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global Fortified Salts market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global Fortified Salts market by the end of 2029?

