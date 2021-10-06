IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “IoT Medical Devices Market by Product (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Infusion Pump), Type (Wearable, Implantable, Stationary), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wifi), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, and rising focus on active patient engagement & patient-centric care delivery. Also, the government initiatives to promote digital health are expected to drive demand growth in the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period.

By product, segment, the vital signs monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among the product, segment, the vital signs monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vital signs monitors segment is estimated to grow highest due to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing obese population, and increasing preference for self-health management.

By type, the stationary medical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market

The stationary medical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The implementation of government regulations mandating the use of EHR and the advantages offered by these devices are driving the growth of this segment.

By connectivity technology, the Wi-Fi based medical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market

The Wi-Fi based medical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of Wi-Fi connectivity, such as its long range (~120 feet indoors and ~300 feet outdoors) and high speed data transmission.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long term care centers and home care settings. The growing need to manage an increasing volume of patient data and the increasing demand for data accessibility and interoperability in hospitals and clinics are the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical devices market in 2020. The high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; increasing utilization of connected devices to manage chronic diseases; the development and adoption of EHRs in healthcare organizations; and rising government initiatives for digitizing healthcare are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

Medtronic (US), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), are the leading players in the IoT medical devices market. Other players include Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany) Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Stanley Healthcare (US), and Hillrom-Welch Allyn (US).