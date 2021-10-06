Calcium Propionate Market s Expected to Witness Healthy Growth in Coming Years

The Calcium Propionate Market is estimated at USD 277.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 363.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growth of the calcium propionate market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for bakery products with extended shelf life and cost advantages provided by calcium propionate over other preservatives, which contribute to increased demand and adoption rate.

On the basis of application, the feed segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium propionate. Calcium propionate helps combat microbial pathogens in various feed and raw materials, thereby enhancing the shelf life of feed products. The growth in the usage of calcium propionate for feed preservation is linked to a large extent to its cost-effectiveness as compared to other preservatives such as sodium propionate, sorbic acid, and sorbates.

Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the larger and faster-growing segment between 2018 and 2023. Dry calcium propionate has more advantages such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix; additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products when compared to the liquid form. It is hence used in several applications such as bakery products, frozen desserts, meat processing, and feed.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium propionate between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific presents tremendous opportunities for calcium propionate and its end-use applications. China has emerged as a recent exporter of calcium propionate for the food and feed industry. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high disposable incomes, strong demand for processed foods, coupled with a low cost of production, position China as a strong consumption and production hub.

The calcium propionate market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of players. It is dominated by various players, depending on their core competencies. However, demand for food products devoid of synthetic preservatives, increase in the prices of raw materials, and stringent regulations are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

Niacet (US), ADDCON (Germany), Impextraco (Belgium), and Macco Organiques (Canada) are some of the leading players in the global calcium propionate market. These companies adopted strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, certifications, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

