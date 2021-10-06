Rafik Signatullin, CEO and co-founder of DeNet has commented on the yesterday’s failure of Facebook

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — He has stressed that it proves how vulnerable centralized systems are in face of hacker’s attacks: “Centralization seems to become a growing problem that cannot be resolved by technical means. Now we see that vulnerability of just one chain link can put the whole system on the knees. According to the media, more than 1.5 billion users’ data was stolen during the failure and are for sale now (previously, the record was 533 million records). Now all these people may become targets of attacks of unsolicited advertising. Private information should be private, it should belong to the individuals and never to the corporations. Only decentralized storage systems can secure this!”, stressed Rafik.