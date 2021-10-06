Personal Care Packaging Market Top Company Overview & Research Report, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Personal Care Packaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Personal Care Packaging Market size is expected to value at USD 37.25 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the soaring need for environment friendly and sustainable packaging solutions for cosmetics and personal care products.

Key Players:

Bemis Company, Inc

Amcor

Mondi plc

Sonoco Products Company

Gerresheimer

Ardagh Group

ITC

Heinz-Glas GmbH

WestRock Company

Albea Group

Koa Glass Co., Ltd.

Ampac Holding

Huhtamaki Group

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/personal-care-packaging-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Robust growth in the personal care & cosmetic industry is attributed to growing awareness about individual health and safety, increasing personal disposable income and improved lifestyle mainly in developed economies. Shift in customer preference towards organic cosmetics alongside large-scale consummation of sustainable products are expanding the market reach of the personal care packaging in near future. Globally, the personal care packaging industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the packaging industry.

Product Outlook:

Flexible

Rigid plastics

Paper

Metal

Glass

Packaging Type Outlook:

Bottles

Jars

Cans

Cartons

Tubes

Pouches

Application Outlook:

Skin care

Hair care

Bath & shower

Fragrances

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, increase in the demand for body washes, shower gels, bar and liquid soaps, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the personal care packaging industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing demand for personal care products with lightweight packing, improved living standards, increasing disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/