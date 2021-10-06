Passive Fire Protection Market Top Company Overview & Research Report, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Passive Fire Protection Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Passive Fire Protection Market is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Fire protection solution for any building irrespective of its design and purpose, has been of a unified nature. However, the combinations may vary, but it still plays an essential role in stability and integrity of the building in any course of incident such as fire.

Key Players:

Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd.

Nullifire

Sharpfibre

3M

Hempel

Sherwin-Williams

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

HILTI

Leighs Paints

Carboline

Growth Drivers:

The drivers for passive fire protection market include increase in investment for automation and digitization combined with rising use of passive fire protection for warehousing applications. Subsequently, increase in use of product innovation in shipbuilding and automotive is anticipated to drive the demand in western countries. In addition, rising investment for oil & gas firms in oil exploration technologies comprising hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape

Raw material outlook

Technology overview

Regulatory framework

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Industry analysis – Porter’s

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

Cementitious Material

Intumescent Coating

Fireproofing Cladding

Application Outlook:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Warehousing

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for passive fire protection industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in investment to enhance downstream capacities and upstream operations. Aerospace industry is likely to witness a higher traction during the forecast period due to instant funding available at lower interest rates and funding options.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in cases of fire incidences and presence of manufacturing plants for fighting equipment. Presence of multiple players and lowered oil imports leading to high competition is likely to result in a moderate growth for the forecast period.

