Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report on liquid dietary supplements market includes analysis of various key players operating in the market. The section on competitive landscape includes major product developments carried out by tier companies in the liquid dietary supplements space.

For instance, Abbott Laboratories have introduced PROMOD liquid protein liquid dietary supplement that is a concentrated source of proteins and is fatless. Likewise, BASF SE offers oil-based liquid dietary supplements (Newtrition), in addition to carotenoids (Lucarotin), and omega-3 (Omega Oil TG Gold).

The liquid dietary supplements market report also includes analysis on other companies such as

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Glanbia Plc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Considering the changing lifestyles of consumers, liquid dietary supplements are expected to gain inclusion into their daily diets. While some may consume them for targeted improvement in health, a majority of consumers for liquid dietary supplements will be looking towards improving their general body metabolism and avoid spending on medical treatments. The Fact.MR report on global liquid dietary supplements market projects that by the end of 2017, around US$ 29.5 Bn revenues will be amassed from sales of liquid dietary supplements in the world. The global market for liquid dietary supplements is also anticipated to witness a steady growth at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key Report Insights:

According to the report, more than 45% of liquid dietary supplements sold in the world in 2017 will be consisting of vitamins and minerals as key ingredients. The demand for botanical supplements, however, is expected to remain robust, during the forecast period. In 2017, a little less than 10% of liquid dietary supplements consumed globally will be directed towards treating heart conditions. Health immunity application of liquid dietary supplements is slated to gain traction during the forecast period. The report observes that pharmacies and drug stores will remain the largest distribution channels for liquid dietary supplements through 2022. In 2017, direct selling of liquid dietary supplements is anticipated to account for significant revenue share of the market. Men as consumers of liquid dietary supplements will account to 20% of the global market value in 2017. Women will be observed as largest end-users of liquid dietary supplements. Rising presence of sedentary lifestyles in the US and Canada is expected to prompt the need for dietary supplements that boost body metabolism. The report anticipates that North America will remain the largest market for liquid dietary supplements through 2022. The liquid dietary supplements market in Europe is expected to grow steadily, creating an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 3.4 Bn by 2022 over 2017. During this period, increasing incidence of dietary problems among European consumers will play a pivotal role in boosting the sales of liquid dietary supplements. The report also projects Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region at the forefront of global expansion of liquid dietary supplements market.

Overall, the global liquid dietary supplements market will be greatly influenced by rising awareness on health and well-being. However, concerns about the potential health impact of liquid dietary supplements will continue to impact global sales.

