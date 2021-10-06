Fractional Flow Reserve Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.0% – Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of CVD

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Technology (Invasive Monitoring, Non-invasive Monitoring), Invasive Monitoring Product (Pressure Guidewires, FFR Measurement Systems), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the FFR Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Growth Driver: Rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of CVD;

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the geriatric population across the globe. According to the UN World Population Ageing Report 2017, the global geriatric population (aged 60 years and above) is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from 962 million in 2017.

As this population segment is highly susceptible to CVD and other target diseases, the demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment options is expected to increase in the coming years. Changing lifestyle, smoking, hypertension, high blood cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, high BMI, and high blood sugar levels are the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke. With the rising prevalence of CVD, the number of related diagnostic and treatment procedures is expected to increase significantly across the globe in the coming years. In this scenario, the demand for fractional flow reserve is likely to increase as it provides various benefits, such as assessing if the stenosis is required, which in turn helps in avoiding surgeries (in cases where stenosis is not needed).

Geographically; North America dominated the Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market in 2018. The large share of the North American Market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

The key players in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).

Abbott (US) held the leading position in the fractional flow reserve market. The company acquired a significant share in the FFR market through the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (US). This acquisition positioned Abbott as a major cardiology devices provider. The strategic acquisition of St. Jude Medical, a leading player in the cardiovascular and neuromodulation products market, strengthened the position of Abbott in the fractional flow reserve market. Abbott focuses on continuous expansions to achieve optimal growth across industries and different geographic areas. It strives to maintain its position through innovation and product launches. For instance, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities to increase its presence in the market. It invested USD 2.30 billion, USD 2.26 billion, and USD 1.42 billion on R&D in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively

The invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. In 2018, the invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the Fractional Flow Reserve Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the strong recommendation for FFR usage in coronary angiography.

The pressure guide wires segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the invasive monitoring market is segmented into pressure guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The pressure guidewires segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growth in the number of PCI procedures (as a result of the rising prevalence of CVD), strong recommendation for the use of guided revascularization by measuring FFR in specific clinical scenarios, and the single-use nature of pressure guidewires, which ensures repeat purchases.

