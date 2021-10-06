Market Leader – Colorless Polyimide Films Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — A colorless polyimide is a variant of the polyimide group of polymers. This advanced material integrates the advantages of traditional aromatic polyimide films with conventional polymer optical films, resulting in a distinct mix of properties such as high thermal stability, high thermal dimensional stability, high chemical resistance, lower dielectric constant and most notably high optical transparency and transmittance. The colorless polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 7022 million in 2021 to USD 1,162 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 75.3% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for colorless polyimide films from applications such as flexible displays, flexible solar cells, and flexible printed circuit boards, among others, is expected to drive the colorless polyimide films market.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), are the key players in this market. Other noteworthy public and private players in this market are Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Industrial Summit Technology Corporation (Japan), NeXolve Holding Company (US), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Changchun Gao Qi Polyimide Material Co., Ltd. (China), Zymergen Inc. (US), and Dr. Dietrich Muller GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted strategies such as expansions and new product development to enhance their position in the market.

In line with the rising demand for colorless polyimide films, in March 2019, SK Innovation Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its demo plant to produce Flexible Cover Window, with commercial production scheduled for 2020. The company aims to offer clear polyimide films to the global foldable smartphone market, which is expected to grow in the coming years.

In March 2019, Kaneka Corporation developed colorless polyimide films for flexible electroluminescent (EL) displays, with plans to start sample shipment by the first half of 2019. The company expects the market for colorless polyimide films to grow due to the emergence of next-generation electronic devices, which will result in increased demand for flexible displays.

In July 2018, Kolon Industries Inc. began the mass production of its innovative colorless polyimide films under the brand name, Kolon CPI. The company had invested USD 80 million in the development and construction of a production line at its manufacturing plant in Gumi, Gyeongbuk province, South Korea. By commencing production, Kolon Industries marks itself as the frontrunner in the colorless polyimide films market with the ability to adequately cater to the South Korean electronics market.