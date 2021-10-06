Release Coating Market worth $225 million by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Release Coating Market Material (Silicone, Non-Silicone), Formulation(Solvent Based, Solventless, Emulsions), Release Liner, Application (Labels, Tapes, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Food Bakery) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The release coating market is estimated to be USD 157 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 225 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 to 2025. The release coating market is driven by growing end-use applications such as labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, and food bakery in both developed and developing countries.

The label is estimated to be the largest application in the release coating market.

Label application in the release liner market holds a significant share in the market. The large share of label applications in the release coating market is due to the wide range of label applications. The label application caters to demands from pharmaceutical packaging, food & beverage packaging, hygiene packaging, consumer goods, retail and logistical packaging.

Hygiene application: the fastest-growing application for release coating

In the hygiene application, release liners are used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult diapers. The increasing awareness about hygiene practices, increasing consumer spending, and the growing e-commerce are the key factors for the growth of hygiene applications in the release coating market. The hygiene application is driven by the APAC owing to the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the region. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the baby diaper markets are matured, and the increasing adult population is driving the demand for adult diapers in these regions. And in the baby diaper segment, the demand for premium diapers is increasing, and these trends will help to drive the hygiene application to be the fastest in the release coating market.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for release coating, which developed markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan present, with it the developing markets such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The large end-use industries present in the region such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, cosmetics, households, electronics, and logistics. The applications of the release coating market cater to large demands from the end-use industries.

The key companies profiled in the release coating market research report are Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem (Norway), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Omnova Solutions Inc. (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Mayzo Inc. (US), HITAC Adhesives and Coatings (US) and SOLV Inc. (US).

COVID-19 impact on the global release coating market

The impact of COVID-19 has been severe, with the release coating market estimated to decline by 15.4% in 2020 in terms of value. All the end-user applications in the release coating market except for hygiene and medical is estimated to register negative growth due to factors such as lockdown, supply chain disruption, and decline in consumer spending affecting end-use industries such as packaging, electrical & electronics, logistics, hygiene & personal care, consumer goods, and retail. The panic buying of hygiene products during the start of the CVID-19 pandemic and the increased demand for medical attention pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to keep the growth of hygiene and medical application positive.

