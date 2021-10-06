Market Sales For Model Based Testing Will Follow Upward Trend And Witness Huge Demand In Coming Years

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Model Based Testing market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Model Based Testing market as well as the factors responsible for such a Model Based Testing Market growth.

As software testing evolves, model based testing has become an integral part of modern test automation in which test cases are derived from model describing the functional aspects of the system under test.

In the recent years, model based testing has been gaining pace in various technical organizations, for its ability to detect memory leaks and conflicts that could otherwise cause a software to crash.In addition, model based testing is capable to execute different tests on multiple machines and has been proven to be a time-saving and quality testing approach.Rising demand and sales of software products is likely to have a significant influence on the growth of model based testing market.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Model Based Testing Sales research study analyses Model Based Testing market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

Model Based Testing Market Players Eye Lucrative Opportunities in Asia Pacific

While presence of world’s leading tech companies is boosting the adoption of model based testing in developed nations of North America and Europe, key players are focusing on improving their foothold in emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Strong automotive sectors along with expanding IT industry in these regions that has significantly increased the need for software testing are likely to strengthen the growth of model based testing market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Model Based Testing Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Model Based Testing industry research report includes detailed Model Based Testing market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Model Based Testing Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Model Based Testing manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Model Based Testing Market – Notable Developments

Infosys, Oracle, Capgemini, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Microsoft, Teveron, IBM Corporation, PractiTest Ltd., Seapine Software, Inc., Turbo computer systems, Smarte Soft, Inc., Testing Technologies IST GmbH are some of the leading players operating in model based testing market.

In April 2019, Accenture’s Accenture Interactive agreed to acquire one of the world’s most innovative and influential creative agencies – Droga5, to boost its capabilities to design, develop, and run customer experiences that grow brands and business. In July 2016, the company formed an alliance with Tricentis to integrate the Tricentis Tosca Testsuite into the former’s application testing services and bring next level of automation with model based testing to enterprises.

In March 2019, Infosys announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in Netherlands to strengthen the company’s position as a leading technology and business process management provider across mortgage administration services. As a part of the partnership, Infosys will acquire 75% shareholding in ABN AMRO’s subsidiary – Stater N.V.

In February 2019, Capgemini announced to aid Imerys digitally transform its main processes by designing and implementing an intelligent business platform on a global scale. The unique Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform will be based on the company’s intelligent business software suite – SAP S/4HANA®.

