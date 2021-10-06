Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Demand Is Predicted To Expand Faster In Long Run

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road).

For OEM Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler).

For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Overview

Automotive fifth wheel coupling refers to a vehicle connecting component used for connecting a tractor unit with the semi-trailer, towing truck, and the dolly or the leading trailer in vehicles that are expected to possess high load carrying capacities.

This sort of coupling provides towing constancy to the vehicle and is often found in recreational trailers as well. The global market for automotive fifth wheel coupling is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Factors Influencing Demand

Automotive fifth wheel couplings are witnessing significant demand due to implementation of advanced technologies to improve product quality and compliance with government regulations and policies to meet emission standards. Adoption of improved material technology in the manufacturing of automotive components increases load capacity and strength of components.

The augmented load capacity of fifth wheel coupling results in increasing productivity, which is likely to bolster growth of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market. Additionally, automotive fifth wheel coupling are comparatively light in weight and are ideal to improve durability and performance of vehicle. To achieve fuel economy, manufacturers are expected to adopt fifth wheel couplings.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=690

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Key Developments in Competitive Landscape

JOST India has developed LubeTronic 5Points for fifth gear couplings without top plate liners. The company has integrated remote lubricating system in fifth wheel couplings. With the integration of this lubricating system, lubrication intervals can be customized for use in on-site traffic and long distance traffic.

This system provides sufficient lubrication for 1 year and comes with electronic fill level control with an LED display. The lubrication system keeps quantity of grease constant, providing consistent lubrication for the fifth wheel coupling plate and the lockjaw. This system is also suitable for hazardous-cargo vehicles.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

According to Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, RV shipments has been witnessing significant growth since the industry has bounced back from the effects of great recession. RV industry is witnessing high y-o-y growth from past 6 years and is likely to continue its expansion.

This is likely to positively influence the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling market. As fifth wheel couplings can haul heavy loads that tradition hitch setup, demand for fifth wheel couplings is high from recreation vehicle industry.

