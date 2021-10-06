Veterinary Tables Market Will Rise To Meet Large Demand In Coming Years, Fact.MR Study

According to American Pet Products Association (APPA) statistics of the U.S., the expenditure of the pet industry increased from $55.72 billion in 2013 to $69.51 billion in 2017, and is expected to increase to $72.13 billion in 2018.

Veterinary clinics and hospitals have started services such as grooming, boarding, training, pet sitting, pet exercise and pet walking for fast recovery, and this is increasing the usage of these tables for the grooming of pets.

Veterinary tables can be used to move veterinary patients from one place to another by transporting stretcher. They are made for small space area, folding wall-mounted or an anaesthesia mobile surgery table is on demand because it’s a perfect combination of mobility and versatility. Companies manufacture tables for a sterile environment. They are easy to sanitize and resistant to corrosion.

Veterinary Tables Market: Segmentation

The veterinary tables market has been segmented on the basis of the component, end user and geography.

Based on by product type, global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Surgical tables

Veterinary exam & procedure tables

Wet tables

Grooming tables

Based on by technology type, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Electric

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Based on by modality type, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Floor mounted

Wall mounted

Based on end user, the global veterinary tables market is segmented as follows:

Veterinary clinics

Veterinary hospitals

Animal farms

Veterinary Tables Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, veterinary tables market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America, Japan and Europe are expected to exhibit healthy growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The developing countries of Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa regions are likely to gain momentum in late 2020.

Veterinary Tables Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global veterinary tables include Pedigo Products, Inc.; DRE Veterinary; Groomer’s Best; Pet Pro Supply Co.; Vetline; Vets Best Products; TriStar Vet; Midmark Corporation; Shor-Line; Paragon Medical, Inc. and Apexx.

