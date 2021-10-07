Fine Jewelry & Gemstones Launches Offer On Its Halo Diamond Collection

New Jersey, USA, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Jewelry & Gemstones is delving further into a direct-to-consumer strategy by providing exclusive diamond jewelry and precious metals such as gold, silver or platinum and offer a rare selection of Phillip Gavriel in Dragonfly, Italian cable and Popcorn collection.

With its halo diamond collection, Fine Jewelry & Gemstones is helping its customers buy unique and precious diamonds and solid jewelry pieces with enduring quality, ethically-sourced diamonds and natural gemstones.

History says fine jewelry are for your locker, we say fine jewelry for every day. Minus the traditional markups, with new, limited-edition silver bracelets, gold pendants for every Saturday and French wires earrings for every Monday of the year. It is the new luxury of online jewelry and gemstones.

“Fine Jewelry and Gemstones has been committed to provide quality not only with its product and with its service too. Our every piece of jewellery tells a story. You can discover modern, classic designs with our Fine Jewellery collection.” said Cliff Mandel, marketing head at Fine Jewelry & Gemstones since its inception.

When people go to buy an engagement ring, they want something that is very unique and in turn fits under their budget too. With so many factors to consider like size, color, cut, stone and metal, choosing the perfect engagement ring becomes overwhelming and exhaustive too.

“Well, nothing is more unique than a halo diamond engagement ring. The glistening diamonds makes the setting for a resplendent cushion diamond center. Their collection of diamond engagement rings comes packed with extraordinary radiance.” says Aadon Peter. For the first time in US, access hundreds of unique jewelry in precious metals and stones.

About Fine Jewelry and Gemstones:

Fine Jewelry is a third-generation family-owned jeweler dedicated to offer exquisite range of exclusive jewelry and gemstones of the highest quality. Ranging from diamond engagement rings, diamond wedding bands, gold, silver jewelry and gemstones to name a few, they have an exquisite range of gifts to suit every occasion in your life.

Website: https://finejewelryandgemstones.com