All about Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes and its Types

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Amtex Enterprises is India’s most trusted Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturers India. Orders at Amtex Enterprises are guaranteed fast delivery of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes in India. SS Seamless Pipes is manufactured with the latest technology to make it more durable, tough, and affordable.

What are Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes?

The most popular and versatile material is stainless steel. Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes is made from a single piece of metal on the surface of steel pipe joints. Hot-rolled pipes, cold-rolled tubes, cold-drawn tubes, and extruded tubes are the different kinds of product manufacturing. Seamless pipes are often used in applications that require high temperature strength and corrosion resistance.

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe manufacturer: Application & Uses

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Heat Exchanger, Boiler, Evaporators, Condensers, Food & Dairy, Sugar, Juice, Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Engineering, Pressure Vessels Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Oil & Gas Industry Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Power Plant Industry Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Chemical Industry Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Paper & Pulp Industry Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe used in Water Treatment

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturer: Specification

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Standard: ASTM, ASME, AISI, GB, DIN, EN

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Grades: SS 202, SS 304, SS 316

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Size:1/8″ NB to 12″ NB, 4″ NB to 8″ NB, 3/8″ NB to 12″

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Length: Single Random, Double Random, Standard & Cut a length

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Type: Seamless, Welded,

For more details visit: Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers in India