Lean Security is Changing the Online Security Game by Providing Mobile Applications and Corporate Web Cost-Effective and Efficient Ways of Managing Security Risks

Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — In the modern world, technology has taken over every aspect of life. Advanced technology has been embedded in all business activities regardless of the industry; no business can survive without it. This need has just been amplified in today’s world. However, these tech-savvy business tools raise a security concern. Sydney-based Lean Security has become a beacon of light for businesses by changing the online security game with their effective and efficient ways of managing security risks for mobile applications and the corporate web.

Lean Security’s skilled and experienced team provides IT solutions that are fool-proof and reliable to keep web and mobile applications secure. Due to a decade’s worth of experience, they are experts in the field and know the exact real-world solutions that businesses could possibly need. They provide simple and efficient methods for dealing with security dangers when it comes to mobile applications and the corporate web.

With their web application infiltration testing, clients can achieve fool-proof and impenetrable security without any equipments or program installation. They take ample care of every security concern, depending on the services employed. Therefore, businesses wouldn’t even need to prepare any IT security staff.

Their web application infiltration testing services work by testing the security and protection of IT systems and exploiting the weaknesses from the perspective of the threats. With this, the services are able to determine the resilience to malicious attempts of the IT systems and will minimise the risks and threats to the IT systems. These services are cost-effective and efficient. They observe and utilise security vulnerabilities, developments in hacking techniques, and the latest trends and technologies.

A representative from Lean Security said, “These penetration testing services are highly effective tools against cyber attackers and other threats. They assess and identify possible attack scenarios from capable attackers who have a lot of knowledge. They identify risks and find remedies and counter-actions for these risks. The client doesn’t need to have hardware or software installed for this. With a simple, fixed pricing on an application, they can start small and then expand on our web security services.”

About the Company

Lean Security is an Australian IT security company with more than ten years of experience under their belt. They specialise in fool-proof web security solutions through a useful and effective tool called penetration testing, which minimises security risks significantly without any hurdles. Other than web application security testing and solutions, they also provide services for cloud hosting, network vulnerability assessments, managed DDoS protection, SIEM solutions, and much more.

