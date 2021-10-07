Manitoba’s Beausejour Brokenhead partners with Driftscape

Manitoba, Canada, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Manitoba’s Beausejour Brokenhead Region is the latest community to partner with Driftscape, offering its visitors and locals a unique mobile tool that helps them explore the region’s many attractions in a safe, interactive and engaging way.

The partnership is an initiative of the Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation (BBDC). Chantelle Parrott shares “We are excited to launch in the Driftscape app; it offers a platform to explore the region and find ideas for places to visit, options for dining, accommodations, and shopping, and learn about places visitors and residents may not have known about previously.”

Located 45 minutes Northeast of Winnipeg, Beausejour Brokenhead is known as the gateway to Manitoba’s Whiteshell and boasts countless recreation opportunities for people of all ages and interests to enjoy – all through the year. Starting today, locals and visitors of this beautiful destination will be able to explore it all from the comfort of their fingertips.

Be it information regarding the Manitoba Glass Works Historic Site, the Canadian Power Toboggan Championships, or the Brokenhead River Ecological Reserve, all will be available on your trusted local guide – Driftscape.

“At this time, we are rolling out the mobile app to be used on mobile devices” continues Parrott, “We will soon be launching web-based Driftscape maps so you can explore the region from our website. We are already planning new content to showcase the heritage and history of the region, and keep up to date with our community events.”

The app will empower Beausejour Brokenhead with the ability to create unique exploration experiences for its community through its many user engagement features, ranging from augmented reality mode, offline exploration, trip itineraries, self-guided tours, real-time update capabilities, location aware notifications, and much more.

Ready to feel at home in Beausejour Brokenhead? Download the Driftscape App today!

About Beausejour Brokenhead Region

With all amenities to support your active lifestyle, Beausejour is a vibrant family-oriented, age-friendly community only 40 minutes from Winnipeg. Home to the growing communities of Tyndall and Garson, Brokenhead Municipality is an economically diversified region with the outdoors at your doorstep, only 25 minutes from Winnipeg.

The Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation (BBDC) is a community based, non-profit organization that facilitates, promotes and markets economic development to enhance growth and quality of life for Beausejour Brokenhead.

For more information, contact Chantelle Parrott, Economic Development and Marketing Officer, BBDC. Email: bbdc@bbdcbiz.ca | Visit: http://bbdcbiz.ca | Facebook: @BBDCbiz

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is an exciting Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.