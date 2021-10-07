How to encourage health and safety training engagement in your workplace

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Workplace hazards are higher for some jobs than others. But no matter where you work, there is always a chance that you may get into an accident while on the job. According to a 2019 study by ILO, it is estimated that 2.79 million workers lose their lives in occupational hazards and work-related diseases. Of this, 2.4 million cases are due to occupational illness, while an additional 374 million workers are found to suffer from non-fatal occupational accidents.

All these numbers strongly point towards the need for a health and safety-conscious work environment. Ideally, organizations must emphasize developing a culture that ensures safe and productive workplace practices. However, most companies find it challenging to keep up with the many guidelines and protocols of employee safety as these are constantly changing and getting updated.

Taufiq, spokesperson for HSS, one of the top health and safety solutions firms in Dubai says: “Ensuring workplace safety must not solely be the responsibility of the organization. Every employee must also contribute towards personal and workplace safety, which is a more sustainable solution.”

This is where first aid training comes in. Today, many companies encourage their employees and even arrange for them to take first aid training as part of their onsite training. For certain job profiles, employers insist on first aid certification to even qualify for candidature. Having employees equipped with first aid knowledge greatly reduces workplace mishaps as each employee will be more aware of safety measures that ensure the personal protection and safety of others.

Today, many organizations have ‘safety leadership’ where Executives and Managers proactively participate in training, safety meetings, being involved in periodical safety walkthroughs, taking part in workplace safety observations, and ensuring that they always place health and safety as their top priority. Additionally, having systems in place to monitor employees’ health and safety progress and providing them with appropriate rewards will encourage them to partake in these initiatives.

For the employees, the benefits of first aid training are not limited to their workplace. Having the essential skills and knowledge to tackle emergencies increases their confidence in both personal and professional life.

“When everyone from C suits to junior-level employees engages in first aid training and conducts regular safety meetings, the work environment becomes safer. In the long term, this cultivates a culture where the company and employees do their part towards creating a better workplace by genuinely caring about the safety of others,”Taufiq adds.

