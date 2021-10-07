DArcy Consulting Now Known as DArcy Compliance ConsultingNew name highlights expertise in Life Science regulatory compliance

New Name Highlights Expertise in Life Science Regulatory Compliance

Devon, PA, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — DArcy Compliance Consulting is a consulting firm specializing in building compliance cultures within early-stage Life Science companies to assure adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards. The name change reflects our singular focus – quality and compliance.

In early-stage companies, the focus is understandably on bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Diverting critical resources to quality and establishing compliance systems is often viewed as a necessary but inconvenient activity that distracts from operational execution. At DArcy Compliance Consulting the team is passionate about quality and compliance and can significantly minimize the burden of navigating the complexities of compliance requirements for our clients.  “Through our extensive experience with early-stage Life Science companies, we are adept at introducing fit-for-purpose quality & compliance processes that are phase appropriate and scalable as the company grows and matures,” said Founder, Catherine Arthey. “Writing SOPs, rolling out training, and vendor oversight are key activities that are foundational to the success of these Start-ups companies, and this is what we love to do.

For companies planning clinical trials or preparing for inspections, DArcy Compliance Consulting knows exactly what is required and when.  More information about DArcy Compliance Consulting can be found at www.darcycomplianceconsulting.com, or by calling (610) 241-6983.

About DArcy Compliance Consulting:

DArcy Compliance Consulting, headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area, is a consulting firm specializing in building compliance cultures within early-stage Life Science companies.  Founded in 2014, DArcy Compliance Consulting provides pragmatic, stage-appropriate quality and compliance support to establish processes, systems and the documentation necessary to comply with prevailing regulatory requirements and industry standards.  Key services include Compliance Gap Assessments, SOP writing, Compliance/SOP Training, Audit and Inspection Preparation.  For its exceptional commitment to compliance services, Darcy Compliance Consulting, was named “Best SME Life Sciences Compliance Consultancy -NE USA” by Global Health & Pharma’s Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards.

 

 

 

