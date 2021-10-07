Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks/Cylinders Market Industry Leaders

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks/Cylinders Market by Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), by Raw Materials (Metal, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), by Vehicle Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty)

The global CNG tanks/cylinders market is dominated by global players along with the presence of regional players in key growth markets. The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the biggest market of CNG tanks/cylinders in terms of value

This report on global CNG tanks/cylindersmakes an effort to estimate its market by type, application and major regions, along with forecasting the market size in terms of value and volume.

The report categorizes the global CNG tanks/cylinders market into the following four different types:

  • Type-1
  • Type-2
  • Type-3
  • Type-4

On the basis of end use, the report categorizes the global CNG tanks/cylinders market into threesegments:

  • Light-duty vehicle
  • Medium-duty vehicle
  • Heavy-duty vehicle

On the basis of materials, the report categorizes the global CNG tanks/cylinders market into three segments:

  • Metals
  • Carbon fiber composites
  • Glass fiber composites

The global market size, in terms of value, for CNG tanks/cylinders value $3500 million by 2020

The global CNG tanks/cylinder market has witnessed sustainable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow with a suitable growth in the coming next few years. The main reasons for the growth in the global CNG tanks/cylinder is related to growth of CNG use in automotive due to:

  • Rising environment concern
  • Increasing greenhouse effects
  • Rising demand from emerging economies

The market players are focusing on R&D to increase the quality of CNG tanks/cylinders, which is why the demand for the marketis growing aggressively in the recent years.  Some of the leading market players in the CNG tanks/cylinders industry include Hexagon composites ASA (Norway), Luxfer group (U.K), Lianyungang ZhongfuLianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd (China), Worthington Industries (U.S.), Quantum technologies (U.S.), and others.

