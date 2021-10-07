Reshaping The World Of Beauty: Teami Tea-Infused Skincare

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, our skin is exposed to harsh UV rays and hundreds of different toxins that are present in the environment. While the skin protects the body from these harmful rays and particles, it takes a lot of toll. Constant exposure to these toxins will eventually cause your skin to go dull, dry and have breakouts. Although the general quality of your skin depends on various factors – from one’s genetics to lifestyle – proper care of your skin will help combat issues arising from these factors.

With that understanding, people are now increasingly concerned about their skin from their late teens or early twenties rather than in their 40s or 50s. Studies show that the global skincare industry has witnessed a paradigm shift among consumer demographics, with an estimated value of 189.3 billion USD by the year 2025.

Although the skincare industry is becoming increasingly competitive in meeting the new and ever-growing demand from younger consumers, only a handful of brands have risen beyond profit-oriented business to create more sustainable products. Teami is one such brand that has managed to connect with millions of fans to be one of the most loved skincare ranges currently available in the market.

“Teami is a brand that was conceived out of necessity before it became a business idea,” says Vanessa Douglas, President and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the UAE. “At 23, Adi Arezzini, Teami’s co-founder and CEO, was suffering from a host of digestive issues leading her to search for natural alternatives that can help eliminate toxins from her body. That’s how she came across herbal teas and their phenomenal properties. Today, Teami has grown into a brand that provides some of the best, natural wellness products, which also includes a natural skincare range.”

Over the past few years, Teami’s tea-infused skincare range – from facial scrubs, detox, and beauty masks to facial oils and serums – made exclusively from plant-based ingredients, with no added preservatives or chemicals, has generated a huge following and taken the world of beauty by storm. Many women (and even men) attest to its results through regular use, essentially calling it a skincare lifestyle rather than routine.

Some of the most liked skincare products from Teami are the Detox Mask and Green Tea Facial Scrub, the Repair and Glow tea-infused facial oils and the Vit-C serum infused with hibiscus flower. These products are highly recommended as they help reduce the appearance of acne, blemishes, pore, and fine lines, improve skin hydration, and give clearer, radiant skin by removing surface toxins and repairing everyday wear and tear. The Teami skincare range also includes make-up remover, beauty sponge, and facial mist/toner. All of Teami’s skincare products are cruelty-free and certified by Leaping Bunny.

“In the development of Teami’s skincare line, the brand was very particular about the ingredients and their affordability. Accordingly, the brand ensured that all its products are organic and sustainable, thereby appealing to people who are very conscious about what is in their skincare products and where they want to spend their money,” added Douglas.

If you are new to Teami’s natural skincare products, teas, and wellness supplements, check out the website today.