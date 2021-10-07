Teami’s Nursing Tea Blend: Perfect For Breastfeeding Mamas

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — For many mamas out there, postpartum can be very difficult. While some days may seem to pass by much faster, others may seem to drag on between cluster feeding, sleepless nights, and your recovery from the delivery. So, it is not unusual for mamas to feel a bit stressed and disoriented even when they are happy holding their newborn child.

While breastfeeding comes naturally for some, most mamas, especially first-timers, find it a hit and miss. From latching issues to low milk supply, breastfeeding can be quite a roller coaster ride – sometimes exhilarating and sometimes fearful. If you are a mama who is constantly worrying about your milk supply, wondering whether your baby is getting enough to fill his tummy, fret not! You are not alone.

Although estimates may vary, some studies note that around 10 to 15 percent of mothers experience inadequate breast milk supply. This could be due to various reasons such as hormonal issues, insufficient granular tissue, previous surgeries, or a side effect of any medication or supplement that these mamas take. In such cases, doctors and lactation consultants often advise mamas to pump, frequently feed their babies, and intake food that will help increase their milk production.

While many have tried and tested foods and recipes that help new mamas with their breast milk supply, a lot are also unaware of where to start or even have access to them. To help these worried and confused mamas relax, improve their breast milk supply and ease their breastfeeding journey, Teami has come up with the perfect tea formula that is just a click away!

“Teami’s nursing tea is a light and relaxing blend consisting of handpicked herbs that were long-believed to support lactation,” says Vanessa Douglas, President and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the UAE. “Including this tea into your postpartum lifestyle can help you relax and significantly impact your milk production.”

Teami’s nursing tea blend for breastfeeding mamas contain chamomile that is known to reduce anxiety and improve general health; fennel, a natural galactagogue that can increase levels of prolactin in the body, thereby improve milk production; and fenugreek, a type of seed that can help boost breast milk supply. Through years of research, Teami has perfected a unique formulation using these ingredients and created a tea blend that can help breastfeeding mamas relax, maintain their breast milk supply and nourish their babies.

If you are a breastfeeding mama who’s concerned about your milk supply, Teami Nursing Tea Blend is the right lifestyle companion for you to help ease your postpartum recovery and breastfeeding journey. Check out this caffeine-free product on the Team’s website today.