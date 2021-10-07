Top Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturer in India

Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing are leading Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturers and Suppliers in Mumbai, India. Pure Copper Earthing Electrode is made of Electrolytic Copper that is 99.9% pure. It has an excellent corrosion resistance. When better conductivity and corrosion resistance are required, it is utilised. To provide the maximum conductivity and to withstand any leakage current, this uses pressured Crystalline Conductive Compounds. Pure Copper Earthing Electrode, which is widely utilised in a number of products, is available to our prominent clients in a wide range of options.

About Pure Copper Earthing Electrode

We are well-known Manufacturers, Suppliers, and Exporters of Pure Copper Earthing Electrode. We offer a large range of Pure Copper Earthing Electrodes, which are designed to protect electrical and electronic machines safely. This electrode provides great conductivity and protection while being leak-proof. They are useful for applications where soil conditions are very aggressive such as soil with high salt and moisture content. We offer this Pure Copper Earthing Electrode in a variety of specifications to meet the needs of our customers.

Pure Copper Electrode Specification

Pipe Dia(mm): 14.2, 17.2

Inner Strip Dia(mm): 25×3.

Length(mm): 1000, 2000 & 3000

Terminal: 35×6, 50×6.

Features of Pure Copper Earthing Electrode:

Pure copper electrode for joining and build-up.

Smooth arc characteristics allow easy joining of copper.

Weld metal is extremely dense.

High purity of weld metal allows for joining dissimilar grades of copper.

Optimum Economic Efficiency

High Corrosion Resistant

Very High Tensile Strength

Extendable

Aggressive Soil Applications (eg high salt)

Most reliable and quality Earthing Electrode

Safe to use and high performing gamut

Pure Copper Electrode Uses

Pure Copper Electrodes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Pure Copper Electrode –

For joining and build-up on copper parts requiring corrosion resistance and thermal and/or electrical conductivity.

