A Great Achievement of a Zuckerman Faculty Scholar – Inter-Pulse Coupling: A Recently-Discovered Phenomenon

Dr. Joseph Lefkowitz, a Zuckerman faculty scholar, joined Technion's program in 2018. After he completed his PhD at Princeton University, he worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In Ohio, he was a collaborator on the National Research Council. , Part of a government program that promotes science and technology research excellence.

Dr. Lefkowitz’s research in new concepts in the field of reacti,ng flows and optical diagnostics. The main focus on ignition, plasma-assisted combustion and fuel conversion. He research in Combustion and Diagnostics Lab at the Technion.

The central topic of this research is ignition. The researchers are looking for ways to optimally ignite near-permissible mixtures of ultra-fast internal combustion engines, fast-breathing air fuels, alternative fuels and hybrid rockets.

Ignition becomes an ever-increasing challenge because of fast developing and mordernize engine technologies. He advance engines increasing the efficiency and reducing the greenhouse gas emissions, and the high-speed propulsion expands.

“By studying the basic phenomena that control the formation of ignition nuclei, we can understand how to better store energy in near-boundary conditions so that we can allow engines that were previously unattainable,” explains Dr. Lefkowitz.

The laboratory is focusing on plasma-assisted ignition using nanosecond pulsed high frequency discharge. It selectively produces and dissociates gas molecules without excessive thermal heating for the purpose of precipitating energy. This gives you unprecedented control over the process of energy storage.

We have discovered the existence of “Inter-Pulse Coupling” – Dr. Lefkowitz.

A phenomenon in which discrete regions of an unbalanced plasma overlap to constructively or destructively activate a fluid-reactive mixture, determining the ignition of inflammation. This previously unknown phenomenon breaks the established “minimum ignition energy” rule and introduces a “minimum ignition power”. In this case, total energy precipitation is no longer a determinant of successful ignition.