Varicose Vein Treatment Market : Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Laser and RF Ablation Industry

This research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention) to identify and collect information useful for this technology-based, market-oriented, and commercial study of the North America and Europe varicose vein treatment market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents that mainly included key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C & D level executives of key market players, and independent industry consultants, among others; to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as to assess future market prospects of the varicose vein treatment industry.

According to a new market research report Varicose Vein Treatment Market in North America and Europe by Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Stripping), Products (Laser & RF Ablation, Venous Closure, Surgical) – Forecasts to 2021“, published by MarketsandMarkets, The market in North America and Europe is expected to reach USD 289.7 Million by 2021 from USD 207.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2021.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Varicose Vein Treatment Market

67 Tables

19 Figures

149 Pages

The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the varicose vein treatment market in North America and Europe along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The varicose vein treatment market is poised to witness a steady growth between 2016 and 2021. Shift towards less-invasive treatment procedures, availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices, huge burden of varicose vein cases in North America and Europe, improving patient compliance & reliability, growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in aging population will majorly drive the varicose vein treatment market.

This report broadly segments the varicose vein treatment market into mode of treatment and products. The varicose vein treatment market, by products is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. The ablation devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency ablation devices and laser ablation devices. On the basis of mode of treatment, the varicose vein treatment market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping.

This report covers the varicose vein treatment market across two major geographies, namely, North America and Europe. In this report, the North American varicose vein treatment market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while the European varicose vein treatment market is categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, North America is expected to command the largest share of the varicose vein treatment market in North America and Europe. However, Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021, due to increasing adoption of advanced treatment procedures and favorable government initiatives in this region.

Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.) are the key players in the Varicose Vein Treatment Market.

