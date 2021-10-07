Motor Lamination Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Motor Lamination Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2018 to 2025. From a market size of USD 12.6 billion in 2018, it is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2025. The stringent emission regulations to be implemented in North America, Europe, and Asia Oceania along with an increasing focus on safety and comfort are expected to increase the demand for motors. Due to the requirement of fuel efficiency, the OEMs are reducing mechanical linkages and are shifting to the usage of mechatronics. Additionally, there has been an increase in the demand for comfort and safety features by the consumers, hence, the requirements for motors as per the applications are increasing impacting the motor lamination market. All these factors together are projected to drive the demand for motor lamination in the coming years.

A luxury vehicle is a term used for a vehicle that belongs to D, F, and E segments. Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Range Rover, Jaguar I-Pace, and Tesla Model S are some examples of premium luxury vehicles. The rising share of luxury vehicles with automatic features in the global market has boosted the sales of electric motors. Advanced features such as electric sunroof, power seat, power steering, power window, and power antenna work with the help of motors. Several driver assistance features and safety systems installed in luxury vehicles use electric motors, which, in turn require lamination stacks in the rotor and stator part of the motor. Luxury vehicles are expected to witness a 44.54% increase in sales from 2016 to 2025. Thus, the increase in sales of luxury vehicles will boost the demand for electric motors and motor lamination.

Recent Developments

• In May 2018, Pitti Engineering implemented USD 3.06 Million brown field expansion at its facilities, for which needed approvals were obtained. As the manufacturing sector increases capital investment, there could be growth in the demand for all its products.

• In March 2018, Chicago-based Union Partners announced that it had acquired Lamination Specialties Corporation (LSC). Union Partners looks forward to supporting future growth and improvements, which includes Mapes & Sprowl, Cortran, Lee Steel, Berg Steel, Chicago Steel, JIT Steel Service, JIT Steel Transport, and Opus Metals.

• In January 2018, Pitti Laminations commenced commercial production at its new manufacturing facility situated at Limbe Jalgaon village, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The plant will manufacture lamination and assemblies, and exciter motors and machined components. The operations of Hyderabad-Plant I and Pune Plant were moved to the Aurangabad Plant.

Key Questions addressed by the report

1. Which motor type is going to dominate in the future?

2. How are the industry players addressing the challenge of maintaining a balance between performance and low-cost lamination stack?

3. How are electric vehicles going to impact the motor lamination market?

4. What could be the market size of lamination stacks? And which are the key potential regions?

5. What are the key strategies adopted by the players? Which new advancements are the game changers? How are companies mapped as per Micro Quadrant?

6. What factors will impact the revenue of companies?

Key Market Players

The Motor Lamination Market is dominated by Tempel (US), Euro Group

Lamination (Italy), R Bourgeois (France), Lawkim Motors (India), and Lamination Specialties (US). The key strategies adopted by major companies to sustain their positions are expansions and partnerships.

