Retail Point of Sale Market Expected to Grow $34.4 billion by 2026

The global Retail POS Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2020 to USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include growing interest in non-cash transactions among consumers, increased data visibility through cloud POS systems and enhanced service delivery. However, data security concerns may restrain the market growth.

Key and innovative vendors in the retail POS market include Diebold Nixdorf (US), Ingenico (France), Intuit (US), NCR Corporation (US), SAP (Germany), Verifone (US), PAX Technology (Hong Kong), Square (US), Shopify (Canada), NEC Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Epicor (US), Lightspeed (Canada), Clover (US), Elavon (US), Castels Technology (Taiwan), Newland Payment Technology (China), New POS Technology (China), HP (US), Cegid Grou (France), Posiflex Technology (Taiwan), Centerm (China), Revel System (US), Vend (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49453884

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the retail POS market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2017 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

NCR’s products and services are used by business for connecting, interacting, and transacting with their customers. NCR operates through four segments: Financial Services, Retail Solutions, Hospitality, and Emerging Industries. Through the Retail solutions segment, it provides solutions such as POS terminals and POS software, and self-service kiosks, such as bar code scanners and self-checkout systems. NCR has its presence in more than 180 countries across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49453884

Ingenico is one of the key provider of retail POS solutions that provides a comprehensive and innovative range of services and solutions for merchants, which eliminate payment complexity as well as make the purchase quick, seamless, and secure for consumers. The company serves various market segments, such as banking, retail, transportation, travel, petrol, digital, vending, and hospitality. POS solutions provided by the company include Smart POS, Fleet Management, Payment Services, and Business Services. The Ingenico payment services segment offers a wide range of services, such as centralized transaction management, transaction processing, and loyalty services, which allow clients to easily and efficiently manage their financial transactions. Ingenico ePayments is the payment solution service dedicated to online and mobile commerce.

About MarketsandMarkets™