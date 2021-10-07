Key players are adopting strategies to expand their presence and enhance their product portfolio through investments Fire-resistant Coatings Market

The fire-resistant coatings market was USD 933 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,106 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020. Increasing awareness and emphasis on safety measures and preference for lightweight materials, which require additional protection, are expected to drive the market. The stringent regulations and norms are also supporting market growth, as the newly constructed buildings and manufacturing plants need to meet the required safety and fire resistance standards. Increasing urbanization and the growing building & construction industry are expected to provide growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The use of low-cost cementitious coatings in developing countries and in dry environments is expected to support market growth.

The leading players in the fire-resistant coating market include Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), PPG (US), Jotun (Norway), Sherwin-Williams (US), and Hempel (Denmark). The key industry players are adopting strategies to expand their presence and enhance their product portfolio through investments in R&D.

Due to the rise in the number of fire accidents at residential, public places, and workplaces, the number of deaths and damage to assets is also increasing. In view of this, end-users are increasingly adopting safety measures to protect people and property. Governmental agencies are also making rules regarding the addition of fire-resistant coatings in buildings to reduce these fire accidents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted North American and European countries. As a preventive measure, construction and industrial activities have been suspended. Several construction projects across the globe have been suspended, which has resulted in a decline in demand for fire-resistant coatings. Also, the disruption in the supply chain has been a major issue faced by the paints and coatings industry, which is expected to lead to a rise in the price of raw materials and other products.

Companies have initiated the following developments:

In May 2020, Hempel A/s has begun the construction of a new factory in Yantai Chemical Industrial Park, China. The plant will have a production capacity of more than 100,000 tons per year and will be inaugurated by 2021.

In December 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the opening of a new 4,200-square-feet store in Alexandria Bay, New York, US.

In July 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company opened a new store in Florida, US.

In September 2020, Etex Group had acquired the UK-based passive fire protection company named FSi Limited, having a production facility in Measham, East Midlands, and a distribution center in London.

In August 2019, the Sherwin-Williams Company acquired the business and assets of Dresdner Lackfabrik Novatic (Germany) in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

