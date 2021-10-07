Newborn Screening Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Newborn Screening Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Newborn Screening Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing need for the detection of metabolic, genetic, and developmental disorders in infants. Newborn screening is the test conducted for infants shortly after their birth. Early detection and treatment reduces or prevents the risk of physical and intellectual disabilities, and also life threatening disorders in infants.

Request a Sample Copy of Newborn Screening Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/newborn-screening-market/request-sample

The test is generally undertaken by national or state government bodies and is divided into three parts, namely blood test, hearing test, and CCHD (critical congenital heart disease) screen. For blood test, few blood drops are taken from the infant’s heels and is sent to the lab for analysis. For hearing test, either a tiny microphone or earpiece in the baby’s ear, or electrodes are placed on the infant’s head while it is asleep or quiet. In CCHD screening, a tiny soft sensor attached with oximeter machine is placed on the infant’s skin. This machine measures the infant’s oxygen level in the hands and foot.

Major factors attributing to the growth of the newborn screening market include increasing government initiatives towards baby health and public health benefits in the developed economies, availability of laboratory sciences and enhanced technologies, increasing investment or innovations in the domain, growing cases of neonatal disorders among infants, and increasing awareness for hereditary disorders in babies. However, strict regulations in few economies that delay hospitalization and low availability of technologically enhancement in tests and instruments are hampering the newborn screening industry growth.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Instruments

Reagents & Assay Kits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assays

DNA Assays

Electrophoresis

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Access Newborn Screening Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/newborn-screening-market

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Trivitron Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Masimo Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

General Electric Healthcare

PerkinElmer Inc

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com