Different Types Of Stainless Steel Flanges

What Is Flanges

A flange is an external or internal protruded ridge, lip, or rim that serves to increase strength (as the flange of an iron beam such as an I-beam or a T-beam); for easy attachment/transfer of contact force with another object (as the flange on the end of a pipe, steam cylinder, etc., or on the lens mount of a camera); or for stabilising and guiding the movements of a machine or its parts (as the inside flange of a rail car or tram wheel, which keep the wheels from running off the rails). The term “flange” is also applied to a tool that is used to create flanges.

Types Of Stainless Steel Flanges

EIL Approved Flanges Manufacturer :

The Stainless Steel EIL Approved Flange was created utilising high-grade raw materials and cutting-edge technology in compliance with national and international industry standards. Our ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel EIL Approved Flange and other items are covered by a 5-year warranty at the very least. These EIL Approved Flanges are used in Industrial Sector like Building & Construction Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, and Chemical Industry. Furthermore, SS EIL Approved Flange can be customised to meet the needs of our customers.Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading EIL Approved Flange Manufacturers in Mumbai, India.

These flanges were created utilising high-grade raw materials and cutting-edge technology in compliance with national and international industry standards. Our Stainless Steel IBR Approved Flanges up to Class 2500, as well as our other goods, are covered by a 5-year warranty. IBR Flanges conform to ASTM, ASME, API, AISI, BS, ANSI, DIN, JIS, MSSP, and NACE international standards. Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F42, Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F46, Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F52, Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F56, Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F60, Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F65, and Carbon Steel ASTM A105 Gr. F70 are all available at Advanced Fittings. Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Stainless Steel IBR Approved Flanges Manufacturers in Mumbai, India.

The SS 316L has been designed using high-grade raw materials and modern technologies in compliance with national and international industry standards. Our Stainless Steel Thermowell Flange and other goods are covered by a 5-year warranty at the very least. We have a ready stock of Thermowell Flange in various sizes and forms to meet the needs of our customers. These metals are utilised in the building and construction industries, as well as the petrochemical, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Furthermore, ASTM Thermowell Flange can be customised to meet the needs of our customers.Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Stainless Steel Thermowell Flange Manufacturers in Mumbai, India.

Stainless Steel ASTM Reducer Expander Flanges have been designed using high-grade raw materials and advanced technologies in accordance with national and international industry standards. Our Reducer Expander Flanges and other goods come with a 5-year warranty as standard. These flanges are utilised in the building and construction industries, as well as the petrochemical, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Reducer Expander Flanges can also be customised to meet the needs of our customers.Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Reducer Expander Flanges Manufacturers in Mumbai, India.

The SS316 was created using high-grade raw materials and cutting-edge technology in accordance with national and international industry standards. The AMSE B16.5 Stainless Steel Flushing Ring Flange and other AMSE B16.5 Stainless Steel Flushing Ring Flange and other AMSE B16.5 Stainless Steel Flushing Ring Flange and other AMSE B16.5 Stainless Steel Flushing Ring Flange and other Flushing ring flanges are available in a variety of sizes and forms to meet the needs of our customers. These flanges are utilised in the building and construction industries, as well as the petrochemical, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Stainless Steel ASTM A350 Flushing Ring Flange can also be customised to meet the needs of our customers.Riddhi Siddhi Metal Impex is one of the leading Flushing Ring Flange Manufacturers in Mumbai, India.

