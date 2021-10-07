Hernia Repair Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% – Increasing Prevalence and Effectiveness of Mesh

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type (Inguinal, Incisional/Ventral, Umbilical, Femoral), and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the hernia mesh market is projected to reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

– 10% in the 35-44 age group

– 18% in the 45-54 age group

– 24% in the 55-64 age group

– 31% in the 65-74 age group

In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.

Geographically; the global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh market in North America.

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Medtronic has a well-diversified business and strong geographic presence in the market. The company has a strong presence in the US market and is expanding its reach in emerging markets. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its regional headquarters in Singapore to improve its market presence in the Asia Pacific market.

The hernia mesh segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the hernia mesh market

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

The tack applicators to account for the largest share of the mesh fixators market

The hernia mesh market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the market.

