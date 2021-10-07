Laboratory Gas Generators Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.2% – Opportunities in Life Sciences Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Lab Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for the analytical testing of cannabis for ensuring its safety before human consumption has increased in recent years, as medical cannabis is being legalized in a number of countries/states across the globe. Medical cannabis has proven effective in various medical applications, such as reducing nausea caused due to chemotherapy, stimulating appetite in AIDS patients, controlling muscular spasms in multiple sclerosis patients, and reducing intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. Owing to their health benefits, governments in various countries are legalizing the use of medical cannabis. Australia (2016), Canada (2015), South Korea (2018), Portugal (2001), the UK (2006), Germany (2017), Italy (2013), the Netherlands (2003), and Brazil (2017) have all legalized the use of medical cannabis in recent years.

North America dominates the global laboratory gas generators market

Geographically; Segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global lab gas generators market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the high investments in R&D in the US and Canada, which has led to a higher demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment.

The major players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), PeakGas (UK), Linde plc (Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), VICI DBS (US), Angstrom Advanced Inc. (US), Dürr Group (Germany), ErreDue spa (Italy), F-DGSi (France), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), CLAIND S.r.l. (Italy).

Parker Hannifin Corporation held the leading position in the laboratory gas generators market. The company has installed over 40,000 units of laboratory gas generators globally. The company offers a wide range of products in the market. The company’s gas generators produce gas purity levels that are the highest in the industry.PeakGas held the second position in the lab gas generators market.

The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications. The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high efficiency and the expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity of generators in LC-MS applications.

Life science industry is the largest end-users of the laboratory gas generators market

Based on end-user, the Lab Gas Generators Market is segmented into the life science industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, and other end users (environmental companies and research & academic institutes). The life science industry accounted for the largest share of the global market. The major factors driving the growth of this segment are the rising demand for laboratory analytical instruments, increase in drug research activities, and stringent regulations relating to the drug discovery process.

