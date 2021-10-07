Polyimide Films and Tapes Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“The polyimide films and tapes market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand from flexible displays and optoelectronics industries are one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

Based on application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in automotive and electronics industries. Polyimide films and tapes are also the most preferred insulating material due to their low dielectric constant. The demand for flexible printed circuits is high as circuits have to be bent once or a few times during the package assembly or because they undergo continuous flexing as and when required. Manufacturing companies prefer polyimide films and tapes as a base material instead of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) films mainly due to their advantages, which include high processing temperature range and unrestricted solderability. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and medical.

Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high-temperature ranges and exposure to aggressive chemicals. They are increasingly being used by component manufacturers and equipment designers due to their design flexibility. As a result, the electronics industry is the largest consumer of polyimide films and tapes globally.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=205319946

Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the polyimide films and tapes market

The polyimide films and tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share in 2020. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), 3M Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market

The polyimide films and tapes market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like E. I. DuPont de Nemours Company, Kolon Industries Inc., 3M Company, PI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation and Taimide Tech. Inc. among others. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

In April 2020, DuPont restricted international travel for business only in critical cases for ensuring employee safety. Mandatory self-isolation measures for employees at risk were implemented along with incorporating the work from home policy. The company established corporate, regional, and local crisis management teams for monitoring and managing their COVID-19 response.

In March 2020, Saint-Gobain suspended all ongoing projects/ commissioning activities for 2020 to decrease capital expenditure by USD 200 million. The company also developed a prototype face mask cum face shield called PRECIMASK, for the fight against COVID-19. This mask is made of polycarbonate and silicon, is transparent, and has ceramic particle filters developed by the Saint-Gobain Research Provence (France). The company plans to launch this mask in the European market by the end of 2020.

By August 2020, 3M Company had provided over 400 million N95 face masks for the US frontline health workers and first responders fighting the pandemic. The company aims to deliver over 2 billion N95 face masks globally by the end of 2020.

In June 2020, Kaneka Corporation and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan collaborated for a joint project on “the development of virus-neutralizing antibodies for the treatment of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).” The company is accelerating this joint project with financial support from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development as a COVID-19 therapeutic drug development program.

Dunmore Corporation was categorized as a critical supplier under CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Agency) and remained operational during the months of the lockdown in the US. The company, directly and indirectly, supported healthcare, food packaging, plastic manufacturing, and the aerospace and defense industries. The company’s manufacturing locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Freiburg (Germany) operated fully, following government safety protocols.

Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205319946