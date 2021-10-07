Treating Hip And Knee Joint Infection Will Boost Growth Of Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market In Upcoming Years

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on the historical evolution, Demand and Sales of Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of current Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement key trends, major growth avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects for the forecast period of 2018 to 2026

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market survey report

Market Overview

Infections are among the major issues encountered during various orthopedic surgeries, and antibiotic-loaded bone cement is commonly used to avoid any sorts of medical predicaments.

To ensure the safety of patients undergoing orthopedic surgeries, the demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement is increasing across the healthcare industry.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Segmentation

By Loaded Antibody Type:

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

For reducing bone infections, several strategies have been adopted in the last few years such as stringent and efficient antiseptic operative procedures and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis.

The rate of infections has observed a significant reduction from 5–10% to approximately 1-2% during the last twenty years. Among these procedures, the use of antibiotic enriched bone cement is widely used.

There exist several issues which are still controversial regarding the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement such as bacterial adhesion, antibiotic resistance as well as modification in the mechanical properties of the bone cement.

Geographically, the market for antibiotic-loaded bone cement can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global antibiotic-loaded bone cement market owing to the advanced bone grafting procedures in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding the major share of antibiotic-loaded bone cement market.

However, Asia-Pacific represents the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing access to healthcare facilities and improving healthcare infrastructure.

MEA represents the least market share globally in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market and is projected to remain same over the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market are:

Some of the players in the Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market includes Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Tecres s.p.a., DePuy Synthes, Teknimed, Exactech, Inc., Heraeus Holding and others.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Drivers

Growth in the development of synthetic materials and their acceptance fuels the market growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement. Furthermore, continuous growth in the orthobiologics market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market growth.

Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the market players in the orthobiologics market also drive the market growth in antibiotic-loaded bone cement market.

However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. Inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may also restrict the market growth.

Along with this, a recent publication by the FDA questioned about the role of antibiotic-loaded bone cement spacers for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection which may further hamper the market growth.

