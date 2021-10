Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market Is Expected To Grow On Back Of Rising Food And Beverage Industry

Sulphite ammonia caramel is also called as soft-drink caramel or beverage caramel due to its extensive use in the beverage industry. Sulphite ammonia caramel is added in food and beverage to make them more appealing to consumers.

allow the consumers to identify what taste to expect from a product. Sulphite ammonia caramel is proven to be safe, legally permitted, stable and effective in food and beverage applications.

Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market: An Overview

The sulphite ammonia caramel is pale-yellow to a dark brown liquid prepared by the controlled heating of sugar in presence of ammonium sulphite. This is one of the most widely used coloring agents.

In addition, it has very mild flavor and aroma which makes them suitable for the applications such as soft drink and other carbonated beverages, baked goods, coffee, chocolate syrup, pet foods, sauces, soups and others flavoring. Sulphite ammonia caramel is the most widely produced caramel color and is commonly found in colas.

Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, sulphite ammonia caramel market is segmented into:

Colorants

Flavors

Others

On the basis of product form, sulphite ammonia caramel market is segmented into:

Liquids

Powders

On the basis of applications, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market can be segmented into:

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Carbonated beverages

Flavors and Ingredients

Prepared Food

Meat Rubs

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food

Sauces and Seasoning blends

Other flavorings

Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sulphite ammonia caramel market are listed below:

KF Specialty Ingredients

Hawkins Watts Australia

Nigay SAS

Sethness Caramel Color

D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Bakels Worldwide

Metarom, a.s.

Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market: Dynamics

Sulphite ammonia caramel is the most versatile coloring agent in terms of application and therefore it is one of the most widely consumed coloring ingredients in the world. Color has always played a vital role in food selection and acceptance.

The addition of sulphite ammonia caramel in food and beverage products make up for the color that may be lost during processing, provide the products sweet flavor and help reduce batch-to-batch color variation. Thus, the sulphite ammonia caramel market is expected to grow on the back of rising food and beverage industry.

Many bakers use sulphite ammonia caramels as a nifty tool for designing visually appealing baked products, as it provides tannish yellow, reddish brown, and nearly black color to the products.

This factor anticipates contributing to the global sulphite ammonia market. The extensive use of sulphite ammonia caramel in soft drink and alcoholic beverage is expected to drive the global sulphite ammonia caramel market.

Its excellent properties such as water solubility, good stability in alcohol, tannin, and acid-rich environment continue to enlarge its applications in beverage industry contributing to the global sulphite ammonia caramel market.

Powder form segment of sulphite ammonia caramel is anticipated to witness the highest sales during the forecast period. Its characteristics such as easy handling, longer shelf life, and performance in dry mixes make them suitable for a range of applications which ultimately fuels the global sulphite ammonia caramel market.

On the basis of region, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market can be segmented into:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The demand for the sulphite ammonia caramel is projected to be high in the North America region which accounts for the largest share in global sulphite ammonia caramel market.

The demand in this region is high, particularly for beverage, bakery & confectionery applications. The Western European region holds a significant share of sulphite ammonia caramel market.

Wafer sticks containing sulphite ammonia caramel are a common application of sulphite ammonia caramel found in Western Europe region. In APEJ, the demand for the sulphite ammonia caramel exceeds in sauces and seasoning than for beverage. The MEA is likely to witness significant positive growth of sulphite ammonia caramel market during the forecast period.

