Personalized Nutrition Market By Technology Advancements & Business Outlook

The global personalized nutrition market size is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of personalization for health-related solutions and the shifting consumer preferences due to the rising health awareness across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the personalized nutrition market. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting digital and preventive healthcare solutions are a few other key factors that are projected to drive the market growth.

The active measurement segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019 in the market.

Active measurement tools include apps, testing kits, and programs. These usually give a more accurate and customizable nutrient profile based on an individual’s requirements. Therefore, the active measurement segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the market due to the increasing adaptability and acceptance in the market.

The standard supplements segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By application, the standard supplements segment is projected to account for a larger market share, followed by the disease-based segment. The changing preferences and rising awareness about the overall health of individuals have led to an increase in the number of people opting for standard supplements. People are increasingly becoming aware of deficiencies and nutrient requirements, which is a key factor that is projected to drive the demand for standard supplements.

On the basis of end-use, the direct-to-consumer segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the direct-to-consumer segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to the changing preferences of consumers for nutrition-rich products available in the market to enhance their health. The deficiency of nutrients in the body of consumers has a long-lasting impact, which has been worrying people over a long time. Personalized nutrition provides methods and solutions to understand these problems and take steps accordingly. Due to these factors, the end-use segment is projected to lead the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.