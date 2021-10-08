Dupont De Nemours, Inc., (US) and Nitto Denko Corporation- Hydranautics (US) are Leading Players in the Polymer Nanomembrane Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global polymer nanomembrane market size is estimated to be USD 637 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2021 and 2026. The polymer nanomembrane market is expected to witness a steady growth forecast period due to growth in the water & wastewater treatment industry. Moreover, the technological development in development in electronic and biotech devices such as semiconductors and IC chips increases the necessity of obtaining higher purity chemical solutions to clean wafers. For filtration of these chemical solutions, polymer nanomembrane are used. The growing trend for athleisure clothing that are made of stretchable & lightweight material allowing air permeability, breathability, and waterproofness is opportunities in the polymer nanomembrane market.

Polymer nanomembranes are synthetic structures with a thickness of less than 100nm and the aspect of surface-area-volume ratio increases to at least a few orders of magnitude. Nanomembranes continuously fit into nano-objects as a result of their thickness and low-dimensional physics and chemistry. Nanomembrane are made up of polymer, ceramic and hybrid, in this report, only polymer nanomembrane with pore size less than 300 nm has been considered.

The polymer nanomembrane market is segmented on the basis of type as Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyamide, Polypropylene, Polyethersulfone (PES), and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) membranes are prepared with the support of a hydroxylamine-induced phase inversion process. Polyethylene (PE) nanomembranes are designed to offer protection to water excluding structures from water and water vapor, securing concrete from aggressive ground salts, and chemicals-related corrosion. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a hydrophobic membrane offering thermal stability, mechanical strength, and resistance against corrosive chemicals. Polyamide nanomembranes are crucial for water desalination, a process that plays a critical role in clean water production and its polyamide selective layer and porous support can be independently optimized to attain the desired separation performance. Polypropylene nanomembranes are highly utilized in separation technology. It is used owing to its beneficial properties such as chemical resistance, thermal stability, low cost, and mechanical strength. Polyethersulfone (PES) membrane is an asymmetric hydrophilic membrane with a high flow rate characterized by good mechanical properties, resistance to chemicals (e.g. chlorine), wide pH operation range, and thermal stability. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane filter is expanded and stretched to form a microporous membrane. PTFE membranes are resistant to high temperatures, strong acids, strong alkalis, organic solvents, and oxidants.

The polymer nanomembrane market on the basis of end-use industry is segmented into Water & wastewater Treatment, Chemical, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical and Others. For the water & wastewater treatment industry it is utilized as nanofiltration and ultrafiltration membrane for separation, purification and water softening processes. In Chemical industry polymer nanomembranes find applications in the removal of microorganisms, toxic chemicals, bacterial & viral agents, and others from seawater. Polymer nanomembrane used to separate trace amounts of salts and other dissolved solutes from already treated water to produce ultrapure water for the electronics industry. For oil & gas these membranes are utilized to enhance oil, oil & gas purification, and water & gas separation. In food & beverage, these membranes are used to concentrate whey, sugar processing, degumming of solutions in edible oil processing, production of cheese & sweeteners, and others. For Pharmaceutical & Biomedical industries, it is utilized in Bio interfaces such as scaffolds for tissue growth, brain-machine interfaces, drug delivery & targeting, biosensors, various labs-on-a-chip, DNA sequencers, biomedical devices and breathability applications in face masks, and PPE kits.

The major industry players have adopted expansions, acquisitions and new product development as growth strategies in the last four years. The leading players in the market are Dupont De Nemours, Inc., (US), Nitto Denko Corporation- Hydranautics (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Pentair – X-Flow (The Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) and Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc (Japan).

Dupont businesses are divided into five segments: Electronics & Imaging; Nutrition & Biosciences; Transportation & Industrial; Safety & Construction; and Non-Core. The water solution product line under the Safety & Construction segment offers water/wastewater treatment technology for residential, industrial, and municipal use. It provides filtration and purification technology by utilizing reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration membranes. The company offers nanofiltration membrane under the brand name “FilmTec.” It has global business operations in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Nitto Denko Corporation (Korea) offers membrane technology through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hydranautics, under Nitto Global Membrane Division (GMD). Nitto Denko Corporation acquired Hydranautics in 1987. The company has three production facilities in the US, China, and Japan. The membrane technologies offered by the company include reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF). These membrane technologies are utilized in the separation, desalination, and purification process for water/wastewater treatment and other industries. The company has a business presence across North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

In 2020, the polymer nanomembrane market saw a dip in growth rate due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown across the world. Due to lockdowns, business activities halted for many food & beverage, processing industries, water & wastewater treatment, and other industries. COVID-19 impacted these industries, which further impacted the nanomembrane market. However, the market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, with business operations returning to normal.

