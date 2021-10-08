Polyquaternium 6 Market Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021 – 2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Polyquaternium 6 Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Polyquaternium 6 cosmetics market, concentration and precautions

The global cosmetic market was estimated at USD 533 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD nearly 1000 billion by 2028, registering a higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Use of Polyquaternium 6 is increasing in cosmetic product market. Polyquaternium 6 is safe to use in cosmetic products and according to Fact.MR, the global market of polyquaternium 6 is likely to increase in United States, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy respectively.

Polyquaternium 6 is an aqueous solution of the highly charged cationic homopolymer of diallyldimethyl ammonium chloride. Polyquaternium 6 global market is occupied with products like shampoos, conditioners, skincare products, bar soap, and in perms. In shampoos, the recommended concentration level is 0.2 – 0.5%. In conditioners its 0.5 – 2.0%. In skincare products 0.2 – 0.5%. In bar soap 0.1 – 0.5 % and in perms it is 0.1 – 1.5 %. Polyquaternium 6 is Pack and preserve in a sealed, cool and dry place, and avoid contacting strong oxidants. Polyquaternium 6 expires in about 12 months.

Increased use of polyquaternium 6 in cosmetics

The polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented into end-users, forms, ingredients, packing types and nature. By the end users, polyquaternium-6 market can be categorized into Skin Care, Haircare, and wastewater treatment. The polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented in different forms of polyquaternium-6 such as powder form and liquid form.

Ingredients of the polyquaternium-6 market can be segmented into Anti-static Agents, Conditioning Agents, Emollients Film Formers, Fixatives Lubricants / Slip Agents, Moisturizing Agents, Softening / Texturing Agents Thickeners & Stabilizers.

In the packaging type segment polyquaternium-6 is packed in bottle and bulk. Nature of polyquaternium-6 segmented into organic and conventional. Geographically, the global market for polyquaternium-6 can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Companies focused to develop organic polyquaternium 6

The global market for polyquaternium-6 is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on organic polyquaternium-6 mainly for cosmetics market to suit their consumer’s needs. Some key participants are Rodia solvay group, Gihi Chemicals Co., Limited, Sancai Industry Co.,Ltd., Trulux: Bulk Cosmetics & Ingredients, lincoln fine ingredients, A. B. Enterprises, Yixing blueat chemicals Co., LTD., IRO Group, Chemspark India PVT. LTD., Lubrizol Corporation and others.

