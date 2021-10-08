Fire Control System Market Expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2023

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Fire Control System Market by System (Target Acquisition & Guidance Systems, Ballistic Computers, Navigation Systems, Power Systems), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Class (Automatic Guns, Launchers), Range, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global fire control system market is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for precision weapon systems, advancements in automatic weapon systems, increasing incidences of armed conflicts, war, and terrorism, which are driving the demand for fire control systems globally.

Based on platform, the airborne segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the airborne segment of the fire control system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fire control systems play a crucial role in combat aircraft, in hitting targets in air to air missions with accuracy. Across the world, every other fighter aircraft and helicopter is installed with fire control systems. Airborne platforms have evolved to support multi-mission warfare machines capable of conducting a variety of missions. These platforms can be used for command & control, air defense, bombing, air dominance, close air support, reconnaissance, and other roles.

Based on weapon class, the launchers segment is expected to lead the fire control system market from 2018 to 2023

Based on weapon class, the fire control system market has been segmented into automatic guns and launchers. The growth of the launchers segment in the fire control system market can be attributed to the high adoption land, airborne, and naval platforms for surface-to-air warfare to engage with main battle tanks and other armored fighting vehicles.

Fire control systems are used in various launchers, such as automatic grenades, missile launchers, rocket launchers, mortar launchers, and torpedo launchers.

Based on range, the medium range (9 to 80km) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the fire control system market from 2018 to 2023

Based on range, the fire control system market has been segmented into short range (0 to 9km), medium range (9 to 80km), and long range (Above 80km). Medium range is more affordable as compared to the long range, and is extensively used in war zones to help aim targets with maximum accuracy.

North America and Asia Pacific region projected to be high potential markets for the implementation of fire control systems

The fire control system market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the high demand for fire control systems from the US Department of Defense. Fire control systems are integrated into larger advanced weapon platforms for enhanced target acquisition and firing. Advanced fire control systems are manufactured mainly by US defense companies, such as General Dynamics Corporation (US) and Raytheon Company (US). These factors are leading to an increasing demand for fire control systems in North America.

Rapid growth of the fire control system market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing defense budgets to innovate and develop robust fire control systems by emerging countries, such as China and India. China is rapidly reforming its military weapons and systems, whereas India recently signed a deal with Russia for the supply of 464 T-90 tanks with remote weapon stations mounted on them. The increase in defense expenditures by India and China and the expansion of military capabilities by emerging nations have accelerated the demand for fire control systems for different platforms such as land, airborne, and naval.

Major players in the fire control system market include companies, such as Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Safran (France), Leonardo (Italy), Raytheon Company (US), SAAB (Sweden), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Northrop Grumman (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), which have made significant contributions to the global fire control system market.

