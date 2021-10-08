Application Delivery Controller Market Witness the Growth of $3.9 billion by 2024

The global Application Delivery Controller Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.4 billion in 2019. Increased automation and agility and need for delivering enhanced end user experience are expected to spur the demand for application delivery controller offerings across the globe.

The application delivery controller market includes major vendors, such as F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Brocade Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).

The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, and A10 Networks have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the application delivery controller market.

F5 Networks is one of the leading players in the application delivery controller market. A series of F5 devices, often located in widespread data centers within the same enterprise, can work in concert by sharing a common operating system and control language. This holistic approach is termed as application delivery networking. F5 Networks has devised its growth in the global application delivery controller market using organic and inorganic growth strategies. The company helps end users with vendor guidelines, best practices to adhere to security, and regulatory standards. F5’s product and services line has expanded into all things related to the delivery of applications, including local load balancing and acceleration, global (DNS based) load balancing and acceleration, security through web application firewall and application authentication and access products, DDoS defense. F5 technologies are available in the data center and the cloud, including private, public, and multi-cloud environments based on platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and OpenStack. In May 2019, F5 announced the acquisition of NGINX, the commercial company behind the popular open-source web server, for USD 670 million. F5’s acquisition of NGINX strengthens its growth trajectory by accelerating its software and multi-cloud transformation.

Citrix Systems is among the well-known players in the application delivery controller market. Citrix ADC is the flagship product of the company in the market. The company has strengthened its position in the application delivery controller market since the acquisition of NetScaler in 2005 and has established robust partnerships with several leading enterprises that have enabled it to accelerate client deployments. These partnerships include cross-licensing, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), joint reference architecture, and other arrangements. For instance, Citrix Systems has collaborated with Google to deliver secure, cloud-based applications to its enterprise customers. Moreover, the company has also renewed its partnership with Microsoft, which would further help position Citrix Systems as a leader in providing secure delivery for Microsoft apps. Citrix Systems offers innovative products for centralized cloud management that help its customers in simplifying their enterprise-wide operations. The company has contributed substantially toward R&D activities to improve its products and solutions. For instance, it invested USD 420 million in R&D in 2017. Additionally, considering the increasing number of cloud users, Citrix Systems has focused on implementing innovative technologies to strengthen its presence in this emerging market. The company has focused its strategic efforts on developing end-user productivity and scalability, and improving the performance to deliver enhanced customer experiences, further increasing its market shares globally. Citrix Systems has focused on developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand its customer base. These strategic partnerships and collaborations have helped the company gain a leading position in the application delivery controller market.

