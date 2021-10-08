Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Is Expected To Witness Significant Growth In Coming Years

Fact.MR has published a new report on the global automotive catalytic converter devices market. An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, as well as opportunities makes this report the most credible source to understand the global market scenario.

The Key trends Analysis of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market over the forecast period.

Introduction

Exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine comprises of toxic gas and pollutants; automotive catalytic converter devices are used in vehicles to convert these gases into less harmful emissions by catalyzing a redox reaction. Two types of catalyst operate the function of automotive catalytic converter devices that consist of ceramic structure coated with metal catalyst.

Due to high costs of material, manufacturers of automotive catalytic converter devices are focusing on developing a structure that exposes large surface area of to the exhaust stream, while reducing the amount of catalyst required. With increasing number of vehicle parc, the amount of pollution that all the vehicles produce together can create big environmental problems.

The recent study by Fact.MR on Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading Key players Analysis in Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities.

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market during the forecast period

The report covers following Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices major players

Electrification of Automotive Industry to Obstruct Market Growth

With the aim to reduce harmful substances in exhaust emissions and to exploit sustainable energy sources, development of electric vehicles is very well received across the globe. As major industry titans have seriously implemented manufacturing of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, roads of major world regions are increasingly driving the same vehicles.

As these vehicles do not use fuel source for energy, they exempt the use of catalytic converters. With the increased adoption of electric vehicles, market for catalytic converter devices may experience timid growth.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Further, the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market Survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern And Demand of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market across various industries.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market are:

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Stakeholders of the Global Market

As the environmental regulations regarding exhaust emission tighten, automotive giants are trying to align their products to meet the global emission standards. M&A activities and adoption of smart strategies such as international competitiveness, race to the bottom, or early mover advantage, automotive OEMs of catalytic converter devices have successfully established their positions in the global market.

For instance, BASF Catalyst had acquired catalytic converter technology from Engelhard Corp. and has recently celebrated manufacturing of its 400 millionth automotive catalytic converter at Huntsville, Alabama site.

Key stakeholders in the global automotive catalytic converter devices are Benteler International AG, Tenneco Inc., Faurecia SA, BASF Catalysts, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, MagnettiMarelliSPA, Clean Diesel Technologies and Katcon among others.

In conclusion, above discussed points are elaborately discussed in the report making it a comprehensive resource for industry professionals who are interested in business expansion.

Growth of Automotive Industry to Fuel Adoption

Due to improved economic conditions and expanding middle class, past decades have witnessed increased subscriptions of automobiles, in particular cars. Along with increased vehicle ownership, introduction of ride-sharing concept by technology titans such as Uber has further supported growth of the automotive industry.

International trade has also significantly contributed to the growth of automotive fleet industry. As catalytic converters are indispensable component of every automobile, demand for automotive catalytic converter devices is estimated to remain steady in the future.

Advances in Nanotechnology to Improve Efficiency

In 2007, Mazda Motor Corporation launched the very first catalytic converter with nanoparticles. Implementation of nanotechnology significantly declined use of large particles of cost-intensive noble metals. Since then, multiple OEM manufacturers have introduced modifications in nanoparticles to achieve efficient gas emission.

In 2017, at Stanford University and SLAC National Chemical Laboratory, researchers have used nanotechnology to enhance catalytic performance of cerium oxide during emission control. The observation included stretching and compression of cerium that increases metal’s oxygen storage capacities. Ceria is used in converter to remove air pollutants from the vehicle exhaust system.

Recently, DESY NanoLab has revealed one of the study results regarding use of nanoparticles with more edges and better emission control in catalytic converters. Through X-ray analysis the researchers at PETRA III DESY lab observed efficient real-time conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide on the surface of nanoparticles with more edges.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Key Question answered in the Survey of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market Report By Fact.MR :

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Outlook of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Consumption by demographics: The outlook of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis of Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices : Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices market Merger and acquisition activity: Fact.MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices demand by country: The report forecasts Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices demand by country giving business leaders the Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Snapshot

Among all the automobile exhaust emission technologies, catalytic converter is observed to be more efficient in reducing emission levels of CO, HC, NOx, and diesel particulates.

The converter is placed in the exhaust systems of the automobiles to control emission. According to the technology, they are found as three-way catalytic converter, diesel oxidation catalytic converter, selective catalytic reduction, and lean NOx trap.

The catalysts used in the converters are usually palladium, rhodium, platinum, and other noble metals. As palladium has low cost and better selectivity and activity for hydrocarbons, it is the most widely used catalyst in automotive converters. Apart from general automobiles, catalytic converters also find application in mining, forklifts, electric generators, and other commercial vehicles.

