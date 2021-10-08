Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing adoption of advanced manufacturing methods and development of application specific and tailor-made products. The recent technological advancement in the manufacturing sector coupled with application specific automated devices to improve productivity in various end-user industry is expected to drive the growth of pneumatic conveying systems industry over the next seven years.

Development of compact pressure-vessel conveying systems with intelligent control technology is expected to boost market demand over the next seven years. Use of pneumatic conveying systems helps to increase productivity and limits operation downtime, thereby propelling market growth. Pneumatic conveying systems also helps to enhance quality of end-product. Globally, the pneumatic conveying system market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Furthermore, material handling as a major application of pneumatic conveying systems among various end-use industries is expected to offer several growth prospects over the forecast period. Increasing market competition coupled with development novel technologies is anticipated to expand their market reach and regulate the market growth of pneumatic conveying systems. Development of cost effective solutions and minimum requirement of maintenance & repair are significantly contributing to industry growth in the past few years. Substantial rise in the funding for research & development activities by industry participants to develop technologically advanced solutions is projected to boost market growth over the next seven years.

Operating Principle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Dense Phase Conveying

Dilute phase Conveying

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Positive Pressure System

Vacuum System

Combination System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Ceramic

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Rubber & plastic

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

K-Tron Investment

Cyclonaire Corp

Atlas Copco Corp

Flexicon

Nilfisk Group

Schenck Process

Vac-U-Max, and many others

