Smart Textiles/Fabrics Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2021 to 2024

The Smart Textiles/Fabrics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Smart Textiles/Fabrics Market is to witness a substantial growth due to the high-end demand for sophisticated miniature electronic products with advanced sensing & reacting capabilities. Development of smart textiles coupled with growing demand for miniature electronic devices such as sensors and actuators in various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of smart textiles industry over the forecast period.

Development of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology for connecting sensor-based devices to the Internet is anticipated to favor the growth of smart textiles market in the upcoming years. Smart textiles are gaining traction in various end-use application sector such as sports & fitness industry and defense & military sector, thereby offering lucrative growth prospects to market players in the past few years. Globally, the smart textiles market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Increasing demand for smart textile from defense & military sector is credited to capability of smart textiles to camouflage weaponry & armies from incoming enemy weapons. Smart textiles also reduces impact of atmospheric changes, thus providing required level of protection to electronic components. Swift decline in the cost of miniature electronic components is projected to favor market growth over the coming years. Use of smart textile offer cost efficient and less time consuming production cycles, thereby further contributing to the overall industry demand. However, complexity associated with seamless integration of technology into the fabric and ease to user are major challenges to market growth.

Smart Textile Product Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Passive

Active

Very Smart

Smart Textile Application Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical

Transportation

Protection & Military

Architecture

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

OhmatexApS

Tektronix

Clothing Plus Oy

Adidas AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Fibertronic Ltd

Peratech and many others

