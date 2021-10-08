North American Region Is Expected To Show High Market Attractiveness Index & Most Lucrative Door Mats Market

The market for door mats is growing due to consumers’ inclination to modify their homes and provide a comfortable atmosphere.

Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel.

Door Mats Market Key Players

The door mats market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable door mats, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the door mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.

Door Mats Market Dynamics

Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable door mats is chiefly increasing the demand and value for the global door mats market. In addition to this, door mats are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place.

Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boosting the growth of door mats as customers can now differentiate and purchase different types of door mats with just a touch of a button. Such factors are allowing the door mats market to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

After reading the Door Mats Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Door Mats Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Door Mats Market Segmentation

The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.

On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Decorative

Anti-Fatigue

Drainage

Others

On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:

< 54 cm

(54 – 72) cm

(72 – 87) cm

(87 – 108) cm

(108 – 150) cm

> 150 cm

On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Nylon

Polypropylene

Coir

Cotton

Microfiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Door Mats Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period.

In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

