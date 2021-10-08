Advancements In Photo Therapy Coupled With The Growing Demand From Home Users Is Expected To Propel The Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market in forecast period 2018 –2028. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key stakeholders in the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence and cases of allergic rhinitis is the prime driver of the allergic rhinitis treatment devices market. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 7.8% of people over 18 years of age in the U.S. suffer from allergic rhinitis.

The data also reveals that allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 30 % of the global population and sensitization is present in 40% of the population. The large economic burden of allergic rhinitis is another driver of the market as allergies is the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. resulting in an annual penalty exceeding a whopping US$ 18 billion. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America states that 50 million U.S. citizens suffer from allergies each year.

Advancement in technology is another driver of the allergic rhinitis treatment device market. The advent of cryotherapy which uses cold temperatures to interrupts the errant nerve signals and treat inflamed nerves in chronic rhinitis is driving the growth of the market. The cryotherapy allergic rhinitis treatment devices include a miniature chilled pad fixed to a thin stem and applied to a mucus membrane inside the nasal cavity.

Another advancement has been the application of radio therapy for treating allergic rhinitis. Photodynamic therapy involves irradiation of the nasal cavity with a variety of irradiations such as laser, infrared rays and radio waves. Another strategy has been to physically block the exposure of allergens to the patients. Nasal filters prevent airborne allergens from reaching the mucous membranes of the nose, and are designed to fit just inside the nostril.

The rise in risk factors such as growing sports culture, growing exposure to allergens owing to pollution, increase in active populations such as young children, and others. The constraints on the allergic rhinitis treatment device market are lack of awareness, concerns over the efficacy and efficiency of the devices.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Segmentation

The global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented based on type, distribution channel and region.

Based on type, the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented into:

Phototherapy

Lasers

Infrared Light

Cryotherapy

Radio waves

Based on distribution channel, the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major vendors operating in the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market are VIDEOTON Group, Chordate Medical AB, Light Therapy Options, L.L.C., Hubei YJT Technology Co., Ltd., Hubei Boshi Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, and Wuhan Opti-Moxibustion International Trading Co., Ltd., among others.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

